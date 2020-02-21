HKS Planning Summit

The Community Partners of Helping Kids Succeed by United Way of Hastings held a meeting in early February to discuss the framework of a mental health summit in Hastings, directed towards caregivers of children. According to the meeting notes, a local mental health summit wouldn’t try to duplicate workshops already being provided for professionals, but would be aimed at parents, guardians, and other caregivers. Community partners would need to figure out how to encourage attendance by those who might not typically attend. Summit organizers were also advised that Dakota County has resources available to assist with the Summit, which does not have a date set at this point. A mental Health Summit working group will meet in March to continue developing the summit.