«

»

Print this Post

ISD 200 Board Increases Access

Categories:

Featured

February 27, 2020

February 27, 2020

The Hastings School Board announced that board meetings will now be even more accessible to residents of the District. Board Chair Kelsey Waits explains.

Click here for audio

   
Visit the school website for more information and to sign up.

Click here for audio

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/02/isd-200-board-increases-access/

Leave a Reply