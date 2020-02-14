ISD 200 Seeks Public Input

The Hastings School Board is asking for public input as the search for a permanent Superintendent continues. The public is invited to attend a Community Listening Session on Monday, February 24th, from 6 to 7 PM, in the Lecture Hall of Hastings High School. The session will be facilitated by members of the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA). Attendees will be asked to work in small groups to answer predetermined questions which will help MSBA work with the School Board to determine what the district is looking for in candidates. In addition, the questions will aid the school board in the formulation of questions to be used once candidates to be interviewed have been selected. As the board continues to go through the selection process there are also a number of Special School Board Meetings related to the interviewing and hiring of the new superintendent, and these meetings are open to the public. All meetings will take place in the Board Room at the ISD #200 District Office, 1000 West 11th Street. The dates, times and topics for each of these meetings leading up to the final selection of a new superintendent are posted on a link provided here.