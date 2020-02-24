ISD 833 Teacher Negotiations Continue

South Washington County Schools and the United Teachers of South Washington County (UTSWC) continue to negotiate a new employment contract that provides an increase in compensation, and allows the District to effectively manage expenses and classroom resources. The current 2017-2019 teachers’ contract remains in effect until a new agreement is made. According to an ISD 833 press release, if state funding had kept pace with inflation over the past 18 years, they would have nearly $640 more per student to spend on education programs and staff. Unfortunately, the District has had to make budget cuts over the years and have been unable to restore those cuts. The District looks forward to continuing the collaborative process to reach another mutually agreed-upon settlement.