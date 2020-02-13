K9 Ozzy Retires

The Hastings Police Department has announced that after serving an exemplary 9-year career with the Hastings Police Department, K-9 Ozzy patrolled the streets of Hastings for the last time on Sunday, February 9th. Ozzy has been partnered with Officer Michael Schmitz since 2011, and has retired to a life of leisure at home with Schmitz and his family. According to a press release, Ozzy and Schmitz have many notable accomplishments and Ozzy has been the face of the Hastings Police Department through countless community events. While Ozzy is retiring, the Hastings Police Department is committed to continuing the K-9 Program which will be funded entirely through a $15,000 donation received from a private donor last year. Chief Schafer praised Officer Schmitz for his 15-year commitment to the K-9 Program and looks forward to utilizing his experience and expertise in bringing a new K-9 team on line.
(Photo Source: FaceBook)