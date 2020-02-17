Hastings City Council Member Lisa Leifeld has announced she is running for a second term on the Hastings City Council. Leifeld, a Hastings native who was elected in her first bid for office in 2016, said she has thoroughly enjoyed representing the residents of Ward 3 and the entire city of Hastings during her time on the council. Leifeld said her constituents have appreciated her hands-on approach to issues, willingness to communicate directly, and ability to sit down with residents, city staff and other officials to find solutions to challenging issues. According to a press release, her priorities for a second term would be to increase economic development in Ward 3, adequately fund public safety services, and ensure open communication and dialogue with residents throughout the city. For complete campaign info, visit LisaLeifeld.com.
Leifeld Runs For 2nd Term
