LSS Seeks Foster Families

Lutheran Social Service of MN is asking for families to consider fostering children in need. According to a press release, foster parents are urgently needed for Minnesota teens. Nearly 40 percent of children in the state’s foster care are ages 12 to 18. As a foster parent, you can provide teens the support, safety and love they need to thrive. Help make a brighter, more successful future possible for young people by fostering a teen. Lutheran Social Service can provide you the training and support you need to make a difference by becoming a foster parent. Learn more by calling 612-879-5219 or visit FosterCareMN.org.