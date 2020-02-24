Lucas Named City Forester

The City of Hastings has announced that TJ Lucas started with the City of Hastings on Tuesday, February 18th as the City Forester. According to the City Newsletter, TJ brings robust education and experience in the forestry field to the City. The City Forester serves as the point of contact for residents in Hastings who have tree questions, tree issues, and would like tree-related advice. The Forester also conducts tree inventories, develops management plans for diseases and pests, and performs a wide variety of tree maintenance work. More details regarding the City’s forestry office can be found by visiting the link posted here.