LWV And AAUW to Hold Voter Forum

The Dakota County chapter of the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women Hastings will host a forum on Picking the President, “The Presidential Nominating Primary” and “Precinct Caucuses”, on Saturday, February 15th, from 10 to 11:30 AM, in Council Chambers at Hastings City Hall. “The Presidential Nominating Primary” will be discussed by Dakota County Elections Official Andy Lokken. Following his presentation, Mr. Lokken will take questions about the Presidential Primary. “What You Need to Know about Precinct Caucuses” will be covered by Paula Stein Clark, LWV Dakota County. Ms. Clark will also have a question and answer session following her presentation. The forum will be broadcast on community television and will be made available online through LWV Dakota County social media. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The American Association of University Women is a nonpartisan organization that seeks to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Neither organization endorses candidates for office or political parties.