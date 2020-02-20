Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that John C. Adams II, age 38 of West St. Paul, has been charged with one count of intentional murder in the second degree in connection with the fatal stabbing on February 17, of 68-year-old David Eugene Rahn, a fellow resident at a group home in West St. Paul. According to the criminal complaint, around 4 AM on February 17th, West St. Paul police were dispatched to a group home operated by the Minnesota Department of Human Services on a report of a disturbance between two clients of the group home. The staff member at the group home reported that the disturbance was taking place in the bedroom of Rahn. The staff member reported that she heard Rahn screaming for help and when she responded, someone was blocking the door and would not allow her entry. The person blocking the door told the staff member “it was okay”. While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the staff member reported that it had since gone quiet in Rahn’s room and that “something isn’t right”. Officers found Rahn in his room unresponsive and not breathing. They also observed several stab wounds to his neck and back. First responders were unable to revive Rahn and he was declared deceased at the scene. Officers made contact with Adams in his bedroom. Adams told officers that Rahn had “busted into his room” and attacked him. He further reported that the two of them started wrestling, so Adams ran and got a knife to defend himself. Adams went to Rahn’s room and claimed that Rahn “was still attacking” him, so he defended himself. Adams made his first court appearance on these charges Thursday morning and bail was set in the amount of $1.5 million by Judge Richelle Wahi. His next court appearance was set for March 16, at 9 AM in Hastings.
Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing
