Markuson Named Vice Cmdr

Retired United States Army First Sergeant Dean Markuson was elected as the Junior Vice Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Minnesota, Chapter 2, St. Paul by his comrades, on December 8th, where he took his oath of office and assumed the duties of the office. As a United States Army First Sergeant, leadership is not new to him. From 1970 to 1990, he rose to the highest grade as a First Sergeant. During the period of 2003 to 2004, he was the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Minnesota, Second District All-American Commander. Dean stated that it was not him alone, but his bride of 46 years, daughters, Elizabeth and Ruth, and especially his grandson, Jordan Matthew McGowan.