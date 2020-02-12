Mini-Storage Plan Receives Support

A request for Special Use Permit for a Retail Facility in the I-1 District and a Site Plan, both for a proposed mini storage facility on the northeast corner of Lightbourn Court and 31st Street came before the Hastings Planning Commission during their meeting on Monday, February 10th. City Planner Justin Fortney provided a summary of the requested actions. During the public hearing, one individual addressed the Commission with questions concerning outside storage and height of the buildings. Commissioners discussed outside storage, and fence height abutting the City trail to the east, and that this may be an attractive criminal nuisance. The Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the Special Use Permit and Site Plan per the conditions of the staff report with the addition of restrictions on outside storage and minimum fence height. The recommendation will be brought forward to the February 18th City Council Meeting for consideration.