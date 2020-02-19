MN B25 To Fly Over DC

The Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing’s B-25 Miss Mitchell, currently housed at Fleming Field, in South St. Paul, is one of the aircraft selected to participate in the 2020 Arsenal of Democracy Flyover in Washington D.C., that will take place on Friday, May 8th to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The B-25 placed itself in World War II history books on April 18, 1942 when 16 of the medium range bombers launched from the deck of an aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean and bombed mainland Japan. Led by Lt. Col. James “Jimmy” Doolittle, America had begun to turn the tables on the Japanese. The B-25J “Miss Mitchell” also served in the 310th Bomb Group, 57th Bomb Wing of the 12th Air Force in North Africa and Italy completing over 130 missions. Its legacy of no crew fatalities during all its missions was a rare accomplishment. After a 12 year restoration by the Minnesota Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, Miss Mitchell took her first flight on April 18, 1992, exactly 50 years to the day of the daring Doolittle raid. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Commemorative Air Force depends on contributions of its members, private individuals, and businesses to keep them flying. The Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing is honored to be a part of the 2020 Arsenal of Democracy as they begin to celebrate and honor the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.
(Photo: Courtesy Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing)