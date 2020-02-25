«

Pierce Co. Accident Injures 1

February 25, 2020

On Saturday, February 22nd at approximately 2:58 AM, the PCSO was notified of a one vehicle crash on Highway 29 north of 1090th Street, River Falls, in the Town of Clifton. According to a PCSO press release, 44-year-old Hager City resident Dallas Cargill was driving a Monte Carlo westbound on Highway 29 when he lost control, struck a guardrail and then entered the ditch. Cargill was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Hager City resident Karry Jacobson, was uninjured in the crash. Assisting the PCSO on the scene were River Falls Area Ambulance, Police, and Fire Departments.   

(Photo courtesy PCSO)

