Pierce Co. Accident Injures 3

On Sunday, February 16th, at about 5:57 PM, the PCSO was notified of a two vehicle accident with injury near the intersection of Highway 63 and 830th Street, in Trenton Township of Hager City. According to a PCSO press release, 17-year-old Red Wing resident Madelyne Horne was operating a Chevy Cruise northbound on Highway 63, and failed to stop for a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lane yielding to oncoming traffic to make a left turn. Horne conducted an evasive maneuver in an attempt to avoid striking the stopped vehicle and drove into oncoming southbound traffic. Horne was then struck by a Chevy Traverse which was traveling southbound on Highway 63 driven by 25-year-old Ellsworth resident Cameron Gardiner. Gardiner, along with his passengers, 24-year-old Jazmine Hanson and 83-year-old Patricia Hanson, both from Ellsworth, were transported by medical services from the scene to Red Wing Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, with undetermined injuries. Two juveniles in Gardiner?s vehicle were uninjured in the crash. Horne was transported by medical services to Red Wing Mayo Hospital with undetermined injuries. This accident remains under investigation by the PCSO. Assisting PCSO were the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ellsworth Fire and Ellsworth Area Ambulance, and the Red Wing Fire Department.