An Ellsworth resident was killed and two other people were critically injured after a head-on crash Wednesday near Spring Valley. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the victim was an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth. She was the passenger in a Buick driven by a 91-year-old Ellsworth man who sustained life-threatening injuries. Troopers said the crash occurred at 5:30 PM on February 19th, on Highway 63 at County Road Y in Pierce County. Scene investigation determined that a northbound Kia Rio crossed the center line and struck the southbound Buick head-on. The driver of the Kia, a 22-year-old woman from La Crescent, MN, also sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink III. The State Patrol said names would be released after families were notified. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth EMS and Fire Departments, Spring Valley Fire Department, Baldwin EMS and River Falls EMS also assisted troopers on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Pierce Co.Fatal Accident
