Prescott Council Deliberates Assessments

At Monday evening’s Prescott City Council Meeting, the council deliberated the installation of curb and gutter as a part of the upcoming Lake Street Renovation Project. One resident, Brian Crist, attended the meeting to ask that the assessment for curb and gutter on four properties be waived.
The residences had curb and gutter installed at their own expense in 1997 to deal with water runoff issues. Alderperson Galen Seipel read from the minutes of a Council meeting at the time the curb was installed.
After deliberation, the Council voted to not waive the assessments for the properties.