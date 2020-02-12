Prescott Daze Discussion Continues

The Prescott Health and Safety Committee deliberated the Prescott Daze issue on Monday, February 10, during a regular meeting. According to the meeting minutes, City Administrator Jayne Brand explained the discussions which were held with the City’s insurance agent regarding Prescott Daze. Alderperson Bailey Ruona asked local insurance agents Kris Sampson and Char Magee if there is insurance to cover additional liability for Prescott Daze. They both stated that event insurance can be purchased. Sampson stated she had quoted approximately $1,500 for a policy which would be for a full year. The committee reassured the Prescott Daze Committee they don’t want to see Prescott Daze go away. There was discussion on how other non-sanctioned events should be handled. Ruona stated she could not make a decision without first seeing current forms and procedures which are being used by the Prescott Daze Committee. City staff will work with the insurance company on the procedures they would like to see to create less liability for the city. A time line of 30 days was set to get this information together and meet again.