RAIDERS HEADED TO CHAMPIONSHIP!

Outside of Hastings, the Raider Boys Hockey Team wasn’t given much of a chance in Saturday’s Sectional Semifinal Game, as some had already earmarked another All-Lakeville Section 1AA Championship, next Thursday. But the Raiders injected some new blood in to Thursday’s Section 1AA Title Game, after polishing off one of the Raiders’ best team wins of the season, ending Lakeville North’s Season, 6-4, at the Rochester Rec Center. KDWA Sports will have more with Coach Welch on Monday, but for now, here’s a little recap to look back on the victory.