Re-Plat Plans Clear Commission

At the Prescott Planning Commission meeting of February 3rd, Todd Siewert of Siewert Construction presented a request to replat a portion of a planned unit development, at Dexter Street and Glenridge Drive, from attached housing units to single family units with a 50 foot lot and a 5 foot side setback. Siewert explained their first phase of the development was 44 townhomes, and they are now looking at creating 50 foot lots with the homes, which are planned to be slab on grade homes and custom built, being 40 feet wide. Commissioner Eggers questioned if the setback would be from the overhang or from wall to wall, and if the city could require something other than vinyl siding. Mayor Hovel stated the City cannot require a specific type of siding but can require a different setback. There was discussion on where water and sewer would come in, and the Commission was told access would be from Dexter Street. Mayor Hovel stated that if the lots are platted as individual lots, then there is the possibility of utility easements, if the utilities cross another lot. The Planning Commission approved the concept plan of the replat. By direction of the Commission, the developer will create a new survey map and show where the buildings will be set on the lots.