Retired HPD Chief Plath Passes

Retired Hastings Police Chief Daryl Alfred Plath passed away on February 13th. According to his obituary, Plath worked as a TV tech from 1953-1957 and joined the Fairmont police department. During his service with the FDP he attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1965. Daryl attended and graduated from Inver Hills Community College with an AA degree in Law Enforcement. In 1968 he accepted the position of Chief of Police in Hastings, serving 25 years and retiring in 1993. He served on the Board of Directors of the MN Chief of Police Association from 1969 to 1993, serving as President of the Association from 1974-1975. He served on the Board of Directors of the Dakota County Recovery Center in Hastings from 1974 to 2019. Daryl was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and competition pistol shooting. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 20 at 11 AM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St in Hastings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont, Minnesota at 4 PM on Thursday. Plath was 89.