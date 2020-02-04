Rosemount Seeks Agreeement With County

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners will consider a request to enter into a joint powers agreement to provide emergency management services to the City of Rosemount. According to the request documents, the County and city of Rosemount wish to make the agreement valid for a one-year period, with compensation to Dakota County from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, at a rate of $40/hour, not to exceed $5,720, which reflects 143 hours of service. Dakota County Sheriff?s staff recommends authorizing the agreement with the City of Rosemount for Emergency Management Services. The request will be deliberated at the Tuesday, February 4th meeting of the Dakota County Board.