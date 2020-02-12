Schoolhouse Square Plan Moves Forward

The Hastings Planning Commission deliberated the Preliminary and Final Plat, a Special Use Permit for a building over 40 feet in height, and a Site Plan for the proposed senior housing facility at Schoolhouse Square at a regular meeting on Monday, February 10th. According to the meeting minutes, Community Development Director John Hinzman provided a summary of the requested actions followed by a presentation by the developer, Real Estate Equities. During the public hearing, several people addressed the Commission regarding numerous issues, including the size of the project being larger than originally planned, the ability to incorporate electric vehicle charging, and the height of the building. Commissioners discussed the past approval of a similar building in 2006 that has since expired, traffic, joint use of parking and access, future DARTS transit service, and the length of time the project would be age restricted. The Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of Preliminary and Final Plat, and 6-1 to recommend approval of Special Use Permit. The Commission also voted 7-0 to recommend approval of Site Plan. The Commission’s recommendations will be brought forward to the February 18th City Council Meeting for consideration.