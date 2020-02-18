Search for Missing Cannon Falls Man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered missing person. According to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) alert, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 37-year-old Richard Glen Sanders. Sanders was last seen leaving the Oak Lane Mobile Home Park on foot between 9 and 10 AM on Feb. 2. Investigators said they don’t believe Sanders has any money, a phone or a vehicle. Sanders was last seen walking west on Highway 19 around 40th Avenue Way near Cannon Falls. He’s described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his left arm and left leg. Authorities said he was wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and green shoes when he went missing. Authorities are concerned about Sanders’ well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 651-385-3155 or dial 911.
(Photo source: MN BCA)