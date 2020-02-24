Section Semifinal Highlight Recap

With numerous fan requests on Monday, KDWA Sports put together a highlight reel from Saturday’s biggest Boys Hockey Win since beating Saint Thomas, as the Raiders sent Lakeville North home for the Season on Saturday, winning 6-4, in a THRILLING Section 1AA Semifinal, on KDWA. The Raiders’ biggest and loudest Fan was on the mic for every single play on Saturday, as KDWA’s Nick Tuckner got a bit crazy in the Press Box, as many would expect! But we embrace the crazy, and bring you this highlight reel that will bring back the goosebumps, as we prepare for Thursday’s Championship game against Lakeville South.