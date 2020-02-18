Serres Under Sentence

A single vehicle traffic accident in February of 2019 that resulted in the death of one person has resulted in the conviction of 53-year-old Hampton resident Michael J. Serres. According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of February 14, 2019, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 50 and Inga Avenue for an accident with injuries. Initial scene investigation found a vehicle approximately 15 yards away from the road, resting on the passenger side. Officers approached the vehicle and found Serres still inside, and Serres stated that he thought his passenger had died. The passenger, identified as 49-year-old Terri Lynn Stephenson, was partially ejected from the vehicle. Stephenson was assessed by both officers and medics before being declared dead at the scene. The officers were able to detect the odor of alcohol on Serres’ breath, and he refused chemical testing. He was later arrested and stood trial. He was found guilty and sentenced in October of 2019 to the Dakota County Jail. His current expected date of release is April 28th.