Stepan Among Candidates

With former ISD 200 Superintendent Tim Collins preparing to take the helm at the St. Clair School District, in St. Clair MN, the St. Clair School Board has released the names of all seven finalists for the position. According to the press release, included among the finalists was Prescott Malone Middle School Principal Donita Stepan. The list included 5 school principals, and 2 superintendents. All the candidates, except for Stepan, were from Minnesota School districts. Interviews were held on January 23rd and 24th.