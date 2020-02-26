Area teachers Anna Bakker-Anderson, of the Farmington Area Public Schools, and Katie Coulson, of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District, have been named as two of the finalists for Education Minnesota’s designation of 2020 Teacher of the Year. According to a press release, the field of possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor has been narrowed to 36. A selection panel of 24 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 135 candidates from across the state. The panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again and review semifinalist video submissions in late March and will select about 10 finalists from among the group. The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jessica Davis, will announce her successor at a banquet May 3 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul. Bakker-Anderson teaches 8th Grade English at Levi P. Dodge Middle School, and Coulson teaches 4th grade Elementary Education at Thomas Lake Elementary.
Teachers Named Finalists
