Tilden To See Construction

Staff of the Tilden Community Center have reported that construction is coming to the Center in 2020. According to a Senior Center Newsletter, a new roof and other updates will be coming to Tilden during the summer. Staff advise that construction will impact programming. As an example, when construction crews are working on areas of the roof, programming will not be allowed to take place in those certain areas of the building, and notice of canceled courses may be short. People enrolled in courses are encouraged to sign up for notifications by providing a valid email address to Coordinator Laurie Thrush, at LThrush@Hastings.K12.mn.us. Exact dates for the construction are still to be determined.