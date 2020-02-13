The City of Vermillion will conduct its annual election of town officers on Tuesday, March 10th, between the hours of 10 AM and 8 PM, at Pace Hall, located at 18970 Goodwin Avenue, in Hastings. The election will seat one supervisor for a 3-year term, and one clerk for a 2-year term. The Annual Meeting will follow the Canvas of the Ballots at approximately 8:30 PM, to discuss the budget for the coming year and to conduct all necessary business prescribed for the annual town meeting and by law. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be held Tuesday March 17th.
Vermillion Annual Meeting
