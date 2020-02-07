Winter Gas Meter Safety

Winter isn’t over yet, and CenterPoint Energy is reminding its Minnesota residential and business customers to keep their outdoor natural gas meters clear of snow and ice in order to prevent a leak or service interruption. Although designed to withstand winter weather, your outdoor meter has a vent that regulates gas pressure and it must not be blocked by snow or ice to work properly. When clearing snow away, it is also important to protect your meter from being damaged. CenterPoint Energy has observed an increasing number of incidents with snowplows and snowblowers hitting meters and causing gas leaks. CenterPoint Energy offers these important tips to protect your natural gas meter: Don’t pile snow on or near your natural gas meter, don’t use a snowplow or snowblower near the meter, mark your meter, and If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately, and call 9-1-1, and the CenterPoint Energy emergency hotline at 800-296-9815.