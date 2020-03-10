2020 Miss Hastings Application Period Open

The Miss Hastings Scholarship Program is now accepting candidate applications for the 2020 Miss Hastings Scholarship Competition. Young women who are residents of the ISD 200 area, who will be at least 17 by July 31, but no older than 24 by December 31st, and have, or will obtain, a High School Diploma or GED by June of 2021 are eligible to enter. An official preliminary to the Miss Minnesota and Miss America competitions, the Miss Hastings Scholarship Program offers young women a platform to put their education to work as they promote a cause that they are passionate about. Competition categories include a talent presentation, press-style and onstage interviews, evening wear, and delivering a statement about the contestant’s cause of choice. Starting Wednesday, March 11th, prospective candidates can attend a Wednesday Workshop, which will meet every other Wednesday, through May 20th. For complete details and application materials, visit MissHastings.org.