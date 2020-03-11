Bigham Authors 1st Responder Confidentiality Bill

Minnesota’s first responders would have enhanced privacy protections thanks to legislation introduced by Senator Karla Bigham which would ensure conversations in peer support activities remain private. The move comes as more first responders experience traumatic events on the job and seeks to help reduce the potential of stigma for seeking support. The legislation, SF 3836, would prevent the disclosure of any information or opinion which the peer group member or peer counselor has acquired during the peer support activity process, unless the person being counseled gives their permission. According to Cottage Grove Police Officer Mike Vandervort, this bill will allow first responders to safely talk about stressors openly in order to return to work healthy and with a renewed dedication to those they serve. The intent of the bill is to reduce the stigma around seeking counseling, and to encourage first responders to attend peer counseling without fear that the information will be used against them.