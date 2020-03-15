Right now, more than any time, we need some diversions from all of the Virus chatter, and at KDWA Radio, we are going about it by re-living some of the wonderful moments in Local Sports over the past two seasons, with Game Broadcast Replays! Throughout the break from High School Sports, we will have complete replays from some of the biggest wins, and moments from the 2019-20, and even back to the 2018-19 Season, as well. If you would like to hear a certain game, that may be in our archives, send an email to sports@kdwa.com and we will try to fulfill your request! Sunday night, at 8pm, it will be the Hastings-Lakeville North Sectional Semifinal from this year, in Rochester!
Breaking: KDWA To Replay Games
