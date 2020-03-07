Cardinals Win Regional Title!

The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team staved off a big time challenge from Conference Rival Somerset in the Regional Championship Game on Saturday Night, LIVE on KDWA, but the Cardinals hung on to win the Regional Title, and a trip to Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals, against another Conference Rival, Saint Croix Central, with their 70-65 win to cap off the weekend of playoff basketball. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the Regional Title, and we will have an interview with Coach Johnson, before Thursday’s big game!