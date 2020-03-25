City Council To Hold Special Session

The Hastings City Council will hold a virtual Special Meeting tonight at 7 PM, to consider the following agenda. Postponements of public hearings for special assessments of the 2020 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvement Plan, and Municipal Consent of the final layout of the Highway 316 Project. The Council will also deliberate Cancellation of all City-sponsored activities. Under the heading of Administration, the Council will consider an emergency ordinance to authorize the waiver of late fees for utility bills, approval of personnel policies impacted by COVID-19, and update city procedures, services and plans for conducting City Council meetings and public hearings. The meeting will be available to view at the link providedhere.