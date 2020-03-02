Coach Radloff On Regional Title

The Prescott Cardinals Girls Basketball Team is your WIAA Division 3 Regional Champions, following their wins over Nekoosa 91-60, and West Salem 67-55, in the Regional Semifinals and Championship, on Friday and Saturday at Prescott High School. Head Coach Rob Radloff joined KDWA Sports on Monday to look back at the two wins, and to preview their Sectional Semifinal at Altoona, against #1 Arcadia, on Thursday. KDWA Sports will have updates on Thursday’s game during the Hastings-Lakeville North Playoff Game, so be sure to tune in! Should the Cards win on Thursday, Saturday’s Sectional Championship would be LIVE on KDWA.