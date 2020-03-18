Council Denies Permit Request

The Hastings City Council deliberated a request for reuse of the Harbor shelter Facility under a non-conforming use permit, for Haven Chemical Health systems. Community Development Director John Hinzman provided a background of Harbor Shelter, and what Haven desires to do.
Feedback from the neighborhood was heard by the Council, and after deliberation, the Council denied the motion to grant the non-conforming use permit. As a result of the vote, the vacant building will lose its status as a nonconforming youth shelter by the end of March.