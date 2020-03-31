County Issues COVID eNewsletter

The public has a new way to receive helpful health and wellness information during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dakota County’s public health electronic newsletter features tips on how to prepare your family for COVID-19, ways to limit the spread of the virus and other helpful information. Dakota County Public Health Director Bonnie Brueshoff commented that it’s up to all of us to help slow the spread of COVID-19, adding that the information being sharing in this newsletter will help keep residents of Dakota County and their families safe. To sign up for the newsletter, visit DakotaCounty.us, and search e-news.