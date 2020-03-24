Dak. Co. Launches COVID-19 Hotline

Dakota County has announced the launch of a COVID-19 public health hotline on Tuesday to answer questions residents have about Coronavirus. The public health hotline supports the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotlines that are receiving hundreds of calls a day. Dakota County’s COVID-19 hotline number is 952-891-7834. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotlines will remain open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For school and child care questions, call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504, and for health questions, call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. And remember to visit the COVID-19 Page of DakotaCounty.us for other information.