DCSO And Miesville Agreement

During the March 10th meeting of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, the Board will be asked to consider a request to authorize the DCSO to execute a joint powers agreement with the City of Miesville for ordinance enforcement. According to the meeting agenda, in 2010, the DCSO executed joint powers agreements with several townships/cities to enforce selected local ordinances. The program was proven successful and since that time, additional entities have executed similar agreements with the DCSO after receiving approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Sheriff requests to execute a JPA with the City of Miesville for the period January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2021. The County will receive $65 per hour for investigative services and $45 per hour for court preparation/waiting time. The rates will be evaluated and possibly amended on January 1, 2022, to reflect any increase in the County’s cost to provide services pursuant to the agreement. The request is presented with a recommendation to authorize the Sheriff to execute the agreement with the City of Miesville. The request was placed on the Consent Agenda for the meeting.