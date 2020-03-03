DCSO Announces Citizen’s Academy

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be hosting their annual Citizen Academy, which will run six consecutive Wednesdays starting on April 1st and concluding on May 6th. The six sessions will run from 6 until 9 PM on each of those Wednesdays. The DCSO Citizen Academy is an educational and informative program that allows citizens an inside look at the many aspects of the profession, while strengthening relationships with community members. The program will provide insight into the philosophy and operations of the DCSO, while offering a safe, fun, and interactive environment from which to gain perspective of the many challenges that law enforcement faces. If you are interested in attending the DCSO Citizen Academy, the application can be downloaded from a link provided here. All applicants will be subject to a background investigation prior to being accepted into the program. Applications will be accepted via email through March 11th, at 4 PM.