Deputies Involved In Shooting

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie has reported that on Friday, at 11:41 AM, deputies and officers from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeville Police Department attempted to serve an emergency Order for Protection which included an order for a subject, identified as 36-year-old Kent Richard Kruger, to vacate a residence in the 20000 block of Italy Avenue in the City of Lakeville. In addition, Kruger had an active arrest warrant for 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer. Within seconds of deputies and officers entering the residence, Kruger, who was armed with a gun, opened fire on the deputies and officers. One Dakota County deputy returned fire, fatally striking him. Deputies and officers rendered lifesaving efforts, however, Kruger was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a DCSO press release, all deputies and officers were physically unharmed. The deputies and officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave which is standard practice for those in officer involved shootings. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident and it remains an open investigation.