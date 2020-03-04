Deputy Involved In Shooting Identfied

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have identified the deputy who fired his weapon in the February 28th fatal officer involved shooting as Sergeant Scott Durdall. Sergeant Durdall has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since June 1997. He was promoted to sergeant in December 2006 and assigned as a supervisor in patrol and most recently the civil division. He previously served on the Sheriff’s Office tactical team for 15 years and was the team’s commander for several years. He currently provides oversight to the Sheriff’s Office use of force and firearms training and was an instructor for each throughout his career. Sergeant Durdall has no discipline in his 22-year career and has received multiple commendations. He and the four other deputies who were involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave. The Sheriff’s Office does not have body-worn camera video capturing the incident. The Office purchased body-worn cameras in December 2019 and anticipates implementing them into its patrol division this spring. As a Dakota County deputy’s actions will be the subject of this investigation, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.