«

»

Print this Post

Development Planned On County 47

Categories:

Featured

March 10, 2020

March 10, 2020

During the Hastings Planning Commission meeting on Monday night, the Commission heard a report from Community Development Director John Hinzman regarding a rezoning and a Comprehensive Plan Amendment request for proposed development on County Road 47.

Click here for audio

   
After a Public Hearing, Commissioners discussed having senior facilities to allow aging in Hastings, lower density development may not meet market conditions, calculation of density, change from low to high density, and floodplain. The Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval of both the comprehensive plan and rezoning.

Click here for audio

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/03/development-planned-on-county-47/

Leave a Reply