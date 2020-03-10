Development Planned On County 47

During the Hastings Planning Commission meeting on Monday night, the Commission heard a report from Community Development Director John Hinzman regarding a rezoning and a Comprehensive Plan Amendment request for proposed development on County Road 47.
After a Public Hearing, Commissioners discussed having senior facilities to allow aging in Hastings, lower density development may not meet market conditions, calculation of density, change from low to high density, and floodplain. The Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval of both the comprehensive plan and rezoning.