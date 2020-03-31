Finalists Chosen

The Hastings School Board has selected three finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy. The finalists were selected from a pool of six semi-finalists based on criteria established by the school board. The finalists are Bob McDowell, Assistant Superintendent, Stillwater Public Schools, Sara Paul, Assistant Superintendent, White Bear Lake Area Schools, and Jeff Ridlehoover, Assistant Superintendent, Mounds View Public Schools. The school board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 PM, on Thursday, April 2. Staff and Administrative Input Forums will be held earlier in the day, and a Community Input Forum will be available to view via the Hastings School District website. Community members are invited to watch all three candidates respond to questions from the community, and may provide feedback via an electronic form until 5 PM. The feedback form will also be available on the Hastings School District website. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, members of the public are not permitted to attend this meeting due to the current health pandemic. The meeting will be live streamed on Hastings Community TV YouTube channel and recorded for public viewing on the school district website as well. Public comment for school board meetings may be submitted as follows: Becky Carrasco-Garcia, at bgarciacarrasco@hastings.k12.mn.us, and by phone at 651-480-7010.