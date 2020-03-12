Foster Named Rotary Student of the Month

The Hastings Rotary Club has named HHS Student Alex Foster as the Rotary Student of the Month for March. According to the nomination essay, Foster is involved in a number of ways at Hastings High School and in the community. Alex is a part of the HHS Football team, Hockey, LaCrosse and Trap and Skeet team, and is a hard-working, confident, and humble leader, taking on roles as captain of the football, hockey, and Lacrosse teams. He?s an HHS officer, Link Crew Leader and a Peer Helper. Alex will be attending basic training for the Army this summer pursuing his dream of becoming an Airborne Ranger.
(Pictured left to right: Derrick Jaeger-Rotary member, Dave Foster-father, Alex Foster-Student of the Month, Lisa Foster-mother, Kim Hoff-HHS, Heather Maier-HHS. Photo Courtesy Hastings Rotary Club)