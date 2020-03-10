Funding For Virus Outbreak

On Monday, the Minnesota Senate approved SF 3813, a bill transferring $20.8 million from the general fund to the public health response contingency account for the response of COVID-19. Senator Karla Bigham voted in support of the bill.
With two confirmed cases of the virus in Minnesota, and one case reported in Prescott, the Minnesota Department of Health has set up a hotline to answer questions relating to COVID-19, which will be open from 8 AM to 4:30 PM daily. The hotline number is 651-201-3920. Residents are also encouraged to visit Health.State.mn.us for up-to-date and accurate information.