Hastings Farmers Win Crop Contest

The National Corn Grower’s Association has announced that two Hastings farmers took first place honors, and one Hastings farmer took second place honors in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest. Kevin Bauer placed First in the state in the G: No-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 297.8726 bushels per acre, Curt Haler placed First in the state in the I: Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 278.0820 bushels per acre, and Gary Beskau placed Second in the state in the I: Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 259.6799 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers overall production categories topped out at 616.1953 bushels per acre.