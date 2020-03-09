Hastings Reviews Pandemic Response Plan

The City of Hastings’ Senior Staff has met over the past couple weeks to review and update the City’s Pandemic Plan to ensure the Hastings is ready for any potential outbreak. According to the City Newsletter, in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Hastings area, staff will activate a multi-stage response. The specific protocols of the City’s response will depend on the timing, extent, and nature of any outbreak. Although staff are presently in a monitoring phase, the City of Hastings is taking the threat seriously and planning for the unknown. The primary goal is to minimize the health impact of a pandemic on citizens and employees. The Pandemic Plan also focuses on maintaining critical functions of the City, such as emergency response, sewer and water service, and other necessary functions, with as few disruptions as possible. As always, it is recommended to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.